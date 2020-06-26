Will rooftop solar blow up your kettle? No, but your local network just might

One of the common refrains heard about the electricity sector is the danger of too much rooftop solar – and the voltage surges it allegedly causes that can fry domestic appliances such as kettles, toasters, fridges and microwave ovens.

Energy Security Board chair Kerry Scott has been one of those promoting the idea. She wrote in the AFR last October that that people’s appliances are at risk of “blowing up” and pointed to the particular risks in South Australia, which already has a very high share of rooftop solar in its renewables dominated grid.

Rooftop solar is certainly presenting some challenges to the grid operator, particularly when its output results in zero operational demand, as may occur on occasions within the next year or two in South Australia.

But is the growth rooftop solar really going to blow up your kettle as Schott infers? Thankfully, the ESB has now clarified the situation: the greatest risk of voltage surges, it says, come not from rooftop solar, but from local networks, and it is more likely to happen when the sun isn’t shining than when it is.

The ESB has written what it describes as a “cover note” over a UNSW study into the issue. It couldn’t be any clearer: