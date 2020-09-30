Webinar: The EV transition – Policy and practice

The Driven held the first in a series of webinars to discuss the global transition to electric vehicles.

The Driven’s Editor, Giles Parkinson, is joined by Shane Rattenbury, the ACT Minister for Climate Change & Sustainability; the Electric Vehicle Council’s CEO Behyad Jafari; and ABB Australia’s Electric Vehicle Segment Lead, Steve Amor.

Topics discussed included the critical role electric vehicles will play in Australia, policy opportunities for consumers, technology providers, as well as local transport authorities and fleet operators, who are being encouraged to recognise the crucial role EVs will play in the shift to sustainable road transport and a zero-emission future.

Recorded on September 23.