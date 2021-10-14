Webinar: Net Zero – What are we waiting for?

The world is striving to get to net zero emissions, but even a 2050 net zero target demands urgent action. The next few years will be crucial.
Our energy grids are transitioning at a faster pace than predicted while leading businesses are adapting their traditional business models to reduce their emissions and move into new markets. But what does net zero really mean and what does it require to get there? What can we do now and what are we waiting for? How does business bring about multi-generational, lasting change in the face of policy paralysis?
Join a panel of leading experts and businesses that are taking action now to find out what we need to do.
Recorded on October 14, 2021.
Giles Parkinson is founder and editor of Renew Economy, and is also the founder of One Step Off The Grid and founder/editor of the EV-focused The Driven. Giles has been a journalist for 40 years and is a former business and deputy editor of the Australian Financial Review.