Troubles in solar industry as leading commercial contractor calls in administrators

One of Australia’s leading solar contracting companies, Todae Solar, has gone into voluntary administration, a victim of the enormous competitive pressures and the impact on the commercial and industrial market from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Todae Solar appointed Matt Adams and Andrew Schwarz from AS Advisory as voluntary administrator on Thursday, July 2, after spending weeks battling to stay afloat .

The company is one of the most respected commercial EPC (contractors) in the country, with a 17- year track record, and a large portfolio of hundreds of megawatts of solar installations, including on Parliament House in Canberra, Novotel in Olympic Park, UNSW, and a number of other universities, shopping centres, aged care homes, farms, manufacturers, hotels, and dozens of businesses.

Its clients included Westfield, Mirvac, Stockland, Coles and Telstra.

Just this week, Todae Solar was named as leading EPC contractor for two small solar farms totalling 7MW in South Australia, part of a portfolio that Flow Power is building to deliver the equivalent of 100 per cent of the City of Adelaide’s annual electricity needs.

Industry insiders say that the market is in a state of flux. While the headline figures shows near record installations – particularly in the smaller sub-100kW rooftop solar market – the larger commercial and industrial sector has been hit badly by the Covid-19 pandemic given the impact on retail, tourism, and the restrictions on aged care.

Todae Solar has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Canberra , more than 70 staff, and a national network of fully accredited solar installers.

It was named the number 1 commercial solar EPC for system sizes of between 101kW and 1,000kW for five years running by Sunwiz, and won numerous awards, most recently from the Clean Energy Council’s in the 2019 Design and Installation Award for the 30-240kW category.

Last year, Singapore-based solar developer Sunseap took a minority stake in Todae Solar.

