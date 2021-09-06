Tindo decommissions Australia’s only solar module factory, ahead of expansion

Australia’s only solar panel manufacturer has commenced the decommissioning of its South Australian manufacturing facility, as it makes way for larger, state-of-the-art factory.

Tindo Solar started producing Australian-made solar panels at its Mawson Lakes site in Adelaide in 2011, and has remained Australia’s only commercial solar panel manufacturing facility.

Since its establishment, Tindo has produced more than 284,000 locally assembled solar panels, with an equivalent output of around 82.5 megawatts.

The company has invested in a new $11 million assembly plant that will allow the company to double its output.

“We have gone up against some of the biggest corporations in the global renewables sector, and we have continued to grow,” Tindo Solar CEO Shayne Jaenisch said.

“We employ an excellent workforce that has always pushed for innovation and quality in an Australian-made product, and we’ll be continuing that tradition as we move into the new premises. This is an exciting time for Tindo Solar and for Australian manufacturing.”

Tindo says that the new facility will be able to assembly solar panels using the company’s high-efficiency ‘M10’ solar cells, and will allow the company to continue producing solar panels in align with quality standards.

Jaenisch said that he was pleased to see the company grow in a market that it is traditionally dominated by oversees producers, adding that Tindo’s customers had been attracted to solar panels that had been manufactured with Australian weather conditions in mind.

“We supply to clients as varied as the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service, the Dubbo Regional Council and GPT Group,” Jaenisch said. “They are looking for reliable, long-term solar power output in all conditions, and the panels they turn to are made right here in Adelaide.”

The company said the decommissioning process would take one week to complete, with the new manufacturing facility to be located nearby.

Last year, the company revealed plans to expand into the direct sale of solar panels to Australian customers, partnering with the Clean Energy Finance Corporation to offer rooftop solar installations to households under an innovative ‘solar rental’ arrangement.

In June, the company secured a $1 million grant under the federal government’s Manufacturing Modernisation Fund, that will be put towards the cost of the new manufacturing facility.