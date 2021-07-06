RenewEconomy

News and analysis for the clean energy economy

The Driven Podcast: Taking EV charging to caravan parks

0

Peter Nattrass, head of Future Industries with the South Australian government, on why camping grounds and motels are key to EV charging network.

You can find previous episodes of The Driven here, or on your favourite podcast platform.

solaray energy
Solaray Energy is a proud sponsor of The Driven Podcast.

Multimedia

Get up to 3 quotes from pre-vetted solar (and battery) installers.