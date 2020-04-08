The Driven Podcast: Australia’s electric dreams

New Tritium CEO Jane Hunter joins The Driven podcast to assess the electric vehicle landscape in Australia, the market for fast-charges, government policy, and declining fossil fuel car sales.

Hunter is the first CEO of Australia’s highly successful fast-charge manufacturer who is not a co-founder of the company. And it reflects the growth of the company and also the changing policy and consumer environment for electric vehicles in Australia and overseas. And Hunter thinks that this transition is going to happen quickly.

