Tesla’s Model 3 electric sedan is getting some serious feature updates

The top-selling Tesla Model 3 electric sedan is set to get some major upgrades, judging by recent comments from CEO and co-founder Elon Musk as well as other recent reports.

As The Driven reported earlier in September, Tesla boss Elon Musk said the Model Y – which is already a vastly different vehicle to the Model 3 – would be getting a radical makeover when production commences at “Giga Berlin” in Germany.

It already has an electronic tailgate (known as liftgate in the US), a super-efficient HVAC (heating and air con) heat pump system featuring an “octovalve”, and chrome delete as standard.

It now seems the Model 3 will also be getting some of these upgrades – some of which have been hinted at by Musk himself, and some via reports from unconfirmed sources in China.

We already know that Musk has implied the China-made Model 3 may be getting the same efficient heat pump as the Model Y – this was hinted at during the company’s Q2 2020 earnings call in July as noted in this article here.

A new rumour from a Chinese Tesla watcher suggests the upgrades could go even further than that.

According to “Tesla_Mania“, otherwise known as Yan Li via the Tesla referral centre, the China-made Model 3 – which it is now thought will ship to Australia – will also get chrome delete as standard, the Model Y octovalve, and an electronic tailgate.