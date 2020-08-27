Tesla starts building Model Y with Giga Press, streamlines Model 3 China production

The Driven

Tesla is kicking off its Model Y offensive, with new developments in Fremont and China indicating a ramp up of production of its latest electric vehicle model is imminent.

Reports have come to hand that in Fremont Tesla is already using the newly built “Giga Press”, touted as the “world’s biggest casting machine” that will herald a new age for vehicle production and efficiency.

A recent filing to the Chinese government also suggests the company is preparing to streamline production of the Model 3 with the Model Y in China, by introducing the so-called “chrome delete” to Model 3 features.

Flagged by Tesla CEO and co-founder Elon Musk at the company’s Q1 2020 earnings call as a potentially “revolutionary” development, the Giga Press is expected to greatly improve cost, underbody noise and vibration, as well as weight of the Model Y, further improving efficiency.

The Model Y electric crossover, deliveries for which started in the US in March, is already being hailed as the “world’s most efficient SUV”, a claim backed up by the US-based EPA’s Fuel Economy website.

Musk has previously said he believes the Model Y will be more popular than the Model 3, Model S and Model X combined.

While not yet available in Australia, it is on sale in the US from $US49,990 ($A69,412 converted) and available to pre-order in China from RMB 488,000 ($A98,185 converted).