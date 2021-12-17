Technology set to converge to create smarter energy solutions

Evoenergy is pleased to announce a new project that will improve the way we manage electricity network peaks, reduce electricity prices and unlock additional network capacity to allow Canberrans greater potential exports of solar and battery energy to the grid.

With support from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) and the ACT Government, Evoenergy will lead this project in collaboration with the Battery Storage and Grid Integration Program at the Australian National University (ANU) and Zepben to implement ‘shaped operating envelopes’ in our electricity network.

Shaped operating envelopes is a new technology that allows Evoenergy to manage the electricity network in a way that takes into account two-way energy flows, network constraints in the area and the unique import and export capability for each solar and battery connection.

Evoenergy Strategy and Operations Manager Leylann Hinch says this new operating tool will lead to a smarter and more effective electricity network.

“The way we’re using the electricity network and the energy market has changed significantly in the past 10 years and the ongoing increase in solar and batteries has created a significant shift in the way Canberrans generate and use electricity,” said Leylann.

“Increasing the amount of solar and batteries in our network has so many fantastic benefits for energy users and our environment, but at the moment, there are technical constraints holding energy users back from using these technologies the way they want to.”

“When we introduce innovative ways of operating the network within its current capacity such as shaped operating envelopes, we can defer investment in more poles and wires whilst also enabling more solar and battery connections to the network.”

“Any investment we make to increase the capacity of the network is passed onto customers through electricity bills, so initiatives like Project Converge are essential to limit our investment and keep electricity prices down, which we know is what Canberran’s want and need.”

“Over $8.4 million has been contributed by ARENA, ANU and the partner organisations to fund this project, and without that support, introducing innovative ways to operate the network wouldn’t be possible.”

ACT Minister for Water, Energy and Emissions Reduction, Shane Rattenbury strongly encourages Canberrans who own rooftop solar, battery systems, and even electric vehicles to participate in the project.

“Canberra has seen strong uptake of rooftop solar and battery storage systems in recent years. Because of this, Canberra is an ideal testing ground to trial these new technologies, which will benefit not only the households who own these systems, but also our broader community,” said Minister Rattenbury.

“Government, business, and industry groups need to work together as we transition away from fossil fuels towards renewable energy. Project Converge is a fantastic example of what can be achieved as a result of this collaboration, and I am looking forward to watching this technology rolled out across Canberra suburbs in the years to come.”