South Australia: The first big grid where rooftop solar could eliminate all demand

As South Australia energy minister Dan van Holst Pellekaan notes, the state is mighty proud of its collection of energy “firsts” – a world leader in the uptake of rooftop solar and wind energy, the host of the world’s biggest lithium-ion battery among them.

But it’s the latest “first” that is putting the wind up the state government and the market operator: Within one to three years, they say, South Australia could become the first gigawatt scale grid in the world where the growing amount of rooftop solar effectively eliminates grid demand.

It sounds like a milestone achievement, and one that has been expected for some time, if not this quickly. But it is also one that has worried the Australian Energy Market Operator because it has so little visibility or control over this distributed generation, and it’s particularly concerned about what happens when South Australia is operating as an “island”.

It has long planned a “roadmap” to introduce new standards, new technology and new protocols to enable it to manage this growing resource, but the accelerating uptake of rooftop solar – and the fear that the “zero demand” benchmark may be reached before a new interconnector to NSW is built by around 2023 – has forced it and the state government to fast-track their response.

South Australia is not the only grid to face this issue. It will happen, over time, in many different grids, particularly in light of new forecasts by the CSIRO which suggest that Australia will have up to 60GW of rooftop solar (under 100kW) installed in coming decades.

In Western Australia, rooftop solar is already by far the biggest generator in that grid, and within a few years could push “minimum” demand down to levels that could cause problems for the grid operator.

The situation in W.A. is complicated by the fact that there are no options for new connections, so it has also been focused on fast-tracking new standards for inverters and mechanisms that could allow the market operator to effectively switch off rooftop solar on the rare occasions that the issue causes a problem.

Luckily for W.A., it is not bound by the laborious regulatory regime that limits and slows the actions of the remainder of the country, so it has been able to forge its own path ahead.

South Australia, however, is part of the National Electricity Market and nominally part of the regulatory structure that governs its rules and regulations. But that structure has long been seen as no longer fit for purpose, and now South Australia says it has no choice but to break from its ranks in response to a stark new report from AEMO.

The report – Minimum Operational Demand Thresholds in South Australia Review – was handed to the state government in May, and not published till now. It says that zero operational demand could occur within the next one to three years and unless AEMO has new powers to manage rooftop solar, there is a real danger of a major blackout should the main interconnector fail and voltage problems cause large amounts of rooftop solar to trip.

AEMO says this makes it almost impossible for it to manage the grid securely. And it wants to create a backstop mechanism, what it calls a “demand recovery reserve” of up to 500MW within the next few months (by spring, 2020) – and up to one gigawatt by 2024 – if the rooftop solar PV continue to grow at current rates.

It’s important to note here that AEMO insists these reserves – and the ability to switch off large amounts of rooftop solar – will only be required when South Australia is operating as an island (i.e. when storms tear down the main transmission line) or if there are other unusual system outages or a major load is lost, and/or a big gas generator trips.

“The need for generation shedding capability should be considered analogous to load shedding capability – it is a last resort mechanism used to maintain system security in exceptional circumstances,” it says.

“All large-scale generation output is controllable. This is now an essential capability for distributed resources, given they supply a large proportion of generation in South Australia at some times.”

It also wants the introduction of “flexible export controls”, which sounds like it might want to control the output of rooftop solar – beyond domestic consumption – more often, and which will be focused on commercial scale installations of 30kW or more.