Some households lose 20 per cent of their solar output from grid curtailment

A new South Australia-based study has found that a number of solar households in the state’s capital are recurrently losing up to 20% of their solar generation due to network curtailment, and that many consumers have no idea the practice goes on.

The research shines fresh light onto the thorny issue of rooftop solar curtailment – the intentional reduction of power output from rooftop solar systems to the grid – and the fact that not all rooftop PV systems are created equal, in terms of the amount of excess generation they are permitted to export.

The Australian PV Institute study – conducted by a team at the UNSW with industry partners AGL, SA Power Networks and Solar Analytics – investigated losses for 1000 PV and battery sites, and 500 PV-only sites in metropolitan Adelaide.

Analysis of the Solar Analytics data of 500 sites in Adelaide indicated that overall, the proportion of generation lost due to anti-islanding curtailment was very low, with an average of 0.35% generation being curtailed across all sites across all days.

A small proportion of sites, however, were found to be significantly impacted with the most impacted site experiencing around 20% curtailment over the entire 10-month period. Of all the other sites, a maximum of 10% curtailment was experienced, and the majority experienced negligible curtailment.

The proportion of days on which curtailment occurred due to anti-islanding was found to be relatively high, with 20% of sites experiencing curtailment on at least 21% of days over the 10-month period.

This suggests that while curtailment due to anti-islanding activation impacts a small proportion of overall generation, it does appear to occur frequently.

In terms of economics, the revenue losses from curtailment were found to be small for an average energy user, at less than $5 per year. But for those more heavily curtailed households were found to be missing out on around $40 a year, based on average tariff assumptions, with potential revenue loss also likely for VPP aggregators.