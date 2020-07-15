 Solar Insiders Podcast: Origin’s bet on self-installing plug and play batteries | RenewEconomy

Solar Insiders Podcast: Origin’s bet on self-installing plug and play batteries

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

US-based Orison, backed by Origin, is developing plug-and-play batteries that can be installed by the householder and hopes to trial it in Australia this year.

Posted on 0 Comments
share
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

US-based Orison, backed by Origin, is developing plug-and-play batteries that can be installed by the householder and hopes to trial it in Australia this year.

This week, Orison founder and CEO Eric Clifton joins Solar Insiders to discuss the technology, the deal with Origin, and what it may mean for the consumer.

You can read about Origin’s bet on the plug and play battery here, on RenewEconomy.

You can find previous episodes of the Solar Insiders podcast here or on your favourite podcast platform.

Solar Analytics is a proud sponsor of Solar Insiders.

 

PVsell is a proud sponsor of Solar Insiders

 

Clenergy
Clenergy is a proud sponsor of Solar Insiders

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

﻿
Get up to 3 quotes from pre-vetted solar (and battery) installers.