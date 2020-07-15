Solar Insiders Podcast: Origin’s bet on self-installing plug and play batteries

US-based Orison, backed by Origin, is developing plug-and-play batteries that can be installed by the householder and hopes to trial it in Australia this year.

This week, Orison founder and CEO Eric Clifton joins Solar Insiders to discuss the technology, the deal with Origin, and what it may mean for the consumer.

You can read about Origin’s bet on the plug and play battery here, on RenewEconomy.

