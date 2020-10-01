September delivers record high renewable share on NEM, new low for coal

September 2020 has gone down in history as the first month on Australia’s National Electricity Market with a more than 30% share of electricity coming from renewables, according to a series of charts posted on Twitter on Thursday.

In NEM stats shared here by Windlab’s David Osmond and then re-tweeted with some added detail by energy analyst Simon Holmes à Court, total renewable electricity share reached 30.4% across in September, while both wind and solar notched up new monthly supply records, at 13% and 10.8% respectively.

👇 record renewables on the NEM! https://t.co/xRNPXmZ5XW — 💧simon holmes à court 🦠 (@simonahac) October 1, 2020

But while renewables generation increased by 819GWh, or 6.4%, compared with Q3 in 2019, fossil fuels went in the other direction. Coal power generation fell to a new minimum of 10,188GWh and a share of 65.4%. And the Morrison government favourite – gas – was “the biggest loser,” says as Holmes à Court points, “falling a whopping 18.7% to less than five per cent.

“Folks adamantly claiming that ‘more RE = more gas’ should find this embarrassing,” quipped Holmes à Court.

And, just for the record, South Australia recorded a share of wind and solar of 66 per cent of local demand in the month of September, a record. Oh, and the lights stayed on.

See also David Leitch’s latest analysis: Enough new wind and solar locked in to kill three coal generators by 2025