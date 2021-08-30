Rooftop solar could meet up to three quarters of total grid demand by 2025

Rooftop solar systems are going to have such an impact in coming years that they will meet up to 77 per cent of total grid demand on occasions within five years, sending minimum operating demand down to levels that had never been contemplated until recently.

The Australian Energy Market Operator says the pace of rooftop solar is increasing beyond its own expectations and homes and businesses will likely add at least another 8.9GW by 2025, on top of the existing capacity of 14GW.

This will have a major impact on prices, demand and the operations of the grid. These solar systems alone could supply up to 77% of total electricity demand at times by 2026 in the four mainland states that are part of the National Electricity Market (South Australia, Victoria, NSW and Queensland).

“As a result, minimum operational demand across the NEM mainland is expected to drop to a record low of 4 to 6GW by 2025, down from 15GW in 2019,” AEMO says.

This is a major change for the grid operator, which until recently was more concerned with how to manage demand peaks, and ensuring enough supply at those critical periods, than demand lows, and ensuring there are enough essential “grid services” in operation at those times.

Daniel Westerman, the CEO of AEMO, says this underlines the importance of market reforms that are being put forward by the Energy Security Board, particularly as they refer to distributed energy resources (DER), such as rooftop solar, battery storage and electric vehicles.

“Without additional operational tools, we may no longer be able to operate the mainland NEM securely in all periods from 2025 due to a lack of security services when demand from the grid is so low,” Westerman warns in the latest Electricity Statement of Opportunities, released on Tuesday.

“These conditions may occur earlier than 2025 under abnormal network conditions, such as network and generation unit outages, possibly associated with bushfires or storms.