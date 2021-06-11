RenewEconomy launches Offshore Wind Farm Map of Australia

RenewEconomy has unveiled the latest of its map-based energy resources, this time focusing on the emerging offshore wind farm sector.

Australia does not have an operating offshore wind farm, or even one under construction. But there are at least 12 different proposals in the pipeline, totalling more than 25GW, all looking for opportunities created by the retirement of coal generators and the emerging green hydrogen technology.

The most advance project is the 2000MW Star of the South project off the coast of Gippsland in Victoria, but as RenewEconomy reveals on Friday, two massive new projects on either side of Bass Strait have also emerged as a result of its research.

You find find the Offshore Wind Farm Map of Australia here.

And you can also see our other maps below. More are on their way. And do please let us know if we have made any omissions or errors.