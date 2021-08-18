Queensland coal port pivots to renewable hydrogen as wind and solar pipeline surges

A Queensland coal export terminal could soon become host to renewable hydrogen production and export infrastructure under an agreement, as the state looks to unlock up to $23 billion in wind and solar project proposals with new renewable energy zones.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed by the ASX listed Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure, along with the Queensland government owned North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation, infrastructure investors Brookfield Group and Japanese trading group Itochu Corporation.

The group will undertake a study into the potential production, storage and export of renewable hydrogen from the Dalrymple Bay terminal, which is one of the world’s largest metallurgical coal export facilities and is served by coal producers in the Bowen Basin.

CEO of Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure, Anthony Timbrell, said the terminal is ideally placed for a potential expansion into green hydrogen exports due to its deep water port, the established Mackay industrial zone, the availability of land and water and position within one of Queensland’s Renewable Energy Zones.

The MoU follows a range of commitments from the Queensland government to grow the state’s investments in wind and solar projects, as well as growing the state’s renewable hydrogen production capabilities.

Last week, the Queensland government launched a public consultation process around the development of three new Renewable Energy Zones in the state, including a zone to be centred in Northern Queensland, after receiving proposal for 53 new projects in the region.

The proposals amount to more than $23 billion in potential investment in new wind, solar, storage and network infrastructure which ventures throughout the region could look to tap to supply new industries like renewable hydrogen.

“[The consultation] seeks to understand what local communities, small business, manufacturers and renewables and hydrogen project developers view as important in the development of Queensland’s renewable energy zones and how to deliver lasting, meaningful benefits for communities and workers,” Queensland minister for energy, renewables and hydrogen, Mick de Brenni, said.

“This will ensure community views and genuine local benefits are front and centre in the development process for [Queensland Renewable Energy Zones].”