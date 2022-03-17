Queensland backs connection to country’s biggest wind project, and new Wambo facility

“No one alone can reverse global warming, but our government is playing its part,” the premier said.

“Investing in renewables provides cheaper, cleaner energy and helps us in our goal to achieve 50% renewables by 2030 and zero net emissions by 2050.”

The scant details on the Facebook announcement included $192.5 million to help build the Wambo wind farm near Dalby in the state’s south. Wambo, which will deliver a first stage of around 250MW, is owned by UK investment firm Cubico.

Wambo has planning approval to build a 500MW wind farm and an accompanying big battery, possibly sized at 50MW/200MWh, but the first stage referred to by Palaszczuk speaks of just 42 turbines that will likely deliver around 252MW of capacity.

The project will now be developed as a 50/50 venture between Cubico and the government owned Stanwell, which will receive the $192.5 million to fund its share of the first 252MW stage of the project. The second stage will depend on grid availability and feasibility studies.

Stanwell CEO Michael O’Rourke said in a statement that Wambo was one of a number of strategic partnerships Stanwell was pursuing to support the diversification of its business.

“We are developing a pipeline of renewable energy projects to meet the growing commercial and industrial customer demand for low emission energy solutions, and to provide opportunities for our people,” O’Rourke said.

“Our proposed joint venture with Cubico could see Stanwell own 50 per cent of the Wambo Wind Farm’s output and dispatch the remaining 50 per cent of the power generated under a power purchase agreement.”