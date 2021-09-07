Potash mine to build wind, solar and battery micro-grid for most of its power needs

Australian Potash says it will build a solar, wind and battery microgrid at its proposes new Lake Wells potash project north of Leinster in Western Australia that will deliver two thirds of the power needs from renewables.

The company says it has signed a power purchase agreement with PWR Hybrid for the “Lake Wells high renewable energy fraction microgrid” that will be built in stages once the final investment decision on the potash project is made.

PWR Hybrid proposes a 10.7MW gas plant, with 2MW of diesel, 4.5MW of solar, 9MW of wind, and 9MW of battery storage. It says this will result in 65 per cent of the electricity supply coming from renewables.

The gas plant engines will be selected on their ability to utilise both gas and hydrogen, including zero emissions green hydrogen from renewable sources.