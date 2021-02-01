OpenSolar and Plenti launch partnership to help make renewable energy more accessible for Australian homeowners”

1 February 2021: OpenSolar and Plenti today announced an exciting new partnership that will integrate solar finance with powerful sales software, to help Australian solar retailers accelerate their business.

Plenti is the first consumer lender to partner with OpenSolar, the pioneering solar software provider, offering OpenSolar users (solar companies) and their customers direct and efficient access to market-leading, transparent renewable energy loans.

Head of Renewable Energy Finance Louis Edwards launched the partnership stating, “This partnership goes a long way to removing the barriers many Aussie families have with investing in green energy for their home.

By connecting finance solutions of Plenti with OpenSolar’s platform means an installer can now accurately breakdown monthly repayment costs over an affordable time whilst highlighting the immediate potential electricity bill savings.”

Edwards adds “We need large-scale solar battery adoption if we are going to effectively cut our carbon footprint and ensure grid sustainability for future generations. OpenSolar’s customisable platform and Plenti’s low-cost finance are a perfect match to help make Australia’s clean energy ambitions a reality.”

OpenSolar’s platform provides solar retailers and installers with sophisticated CRM and project management capabilities with an integrated solar design and digital sales toolkit and marketing collateral and service offerings from partner organisations.

The OpenSolar platform is free and will always continue to be provided for free to the solar retailer/installer community.

“We’re excited to launch this partnership to provide the Australian solar retailer community with access to great consumer finance integrated for use directly at the point of sale”, said Maaike Gobel, Head of Partnerships at OpenSolar, “the integration provides efficiencies that save retailers time and money, and will accelerate sales conversion”.

Plenti is a leader in renewable energy technology finance, having pioneered a regulated loan offering in partnership with the Clean Energy Finance Corporation.

Plenti is dedicated to helping Australia achieve its clean energy future. The Plenti renewable lending business has funded over 11,000 loans for solar power purposes since inception.