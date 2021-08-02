“Now on right track:” Bulgana wind battery hub to be at full capacity by year end

Its first-half 2021 EBITDA fell 15 per cent to €125.9 million, mostly reflecting the windfall profits it made from the Hornsdale Power Reserve battery in South Australia early last year when tornadoes tore down the main transmission link to Victoria, and big liquidated damages receipts from projects in the US.
Solar EBITDA declined 17% as a result of the high base of comparison in the first six months of 2020 when Neoen recognized liquidated damages in the US, while wind EBITDA was 17% higher thanks to new capacity in production, including the first generation from Bulgana.
Storage EBITDA totaled €11.1 million, less than half the €23.2 million in the first six months of 2020 when Hornsdale pocketed the windfall, but the latest earnings also included income from the expanded facility which is now delivering “synthetic inertia” and operating as a “virtual synchronous machine.”
