New wind and solar improving grid reliability and lowering costs, AEMO says

“It is great to see how industry’s investment in new resources improves the reliability outlook for this summer,” CEO Audrey Zibelman said in the statement.

AEMO, however, does not rule out the risk of load shedding this summer, saying that extreme events, including storms and bushfires, and the declining reliability of the ageing coal fleet, will carry risks. “Thermal generation reliability continues to decline, increasing uncertainty around its availability when most needed,” the report notes.

For this reason, AEMO will continue to purchase capacity under its reserver trader mechanism, which much of this focused on “demand response” initiatives, where energy consumers get paid to reduce demand at key times if the supply equation becomes tight, including with virtual power plants which link and co-ordinate the distributed energy assets of individual householders.

But Zibelman says that while AEMO will seek more than 1600MW of RERT this year, in case of a dramatic network or generator failure, it will not cost anything unless deployed. “We only pay for them if we actually use them,” she told RenewEconomy. This meant that renewables, apart from bringing down wholesale prices, were also lowering the costs of reliability.

Over the next decade, South Australia – which will have reached its target of “net 100 per cent renewables”, is forecast to remain within the tighter reliability standards, (the interim reliability standard in grey dotted line in the graph above) as will Victoria, which has a 50 per cent renewables target by 2030.

NSW would have remained within the reliability standard on the old measure, but under the new IRMit will require some added capacity to replace Liddell, which will close its last unit in early 2023. But AEMO puts this extra capacity at around 150MW, and much of that will be met by the new battery storage initiative announced by the state government.

“In future years, the declining reliability of the aging coal fleet and scheduled plant closures contribute to projected increases in unserved energy, particularly in New South Wales (NSW), and to some degree in Victoria,: it says.

“Timely investment in transmission projects identified in AEMO’s latest Integrated System Plan (ISP), and projects such as those announced under the NSW Emerging Energy Program, will help address this risk.”