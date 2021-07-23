New Chair of WA Economic Regulation Authority

Press Release

Stephen Edwell appointed new Chair of the Economic Regulation Authority

ERA regulates the licensing of gas, electricity, rail and water industries

Premier Mark McGowan today announced the appointment of Stephen Edwell as the new Chair of the Governing Body of the Economic Regulation Authority.

Mr Edwell has recently completed a term as Chair of the Energy Transformation Taskforce. He brings to the role extensive experience specialising in the reform and access regulation of utility services, having previously been the inaugural Chair of the Australian Energy Regulator and a member of the ERA governing body from 2006 to 2017.

He will succeed outgoing Chair, Nicola Cusworth, who will continue in the role until Mr Edwell takes up the appointment on August 9, 2021.

The ERA is Western Australia’s independent economic regulator. The ERA manages the economic regulation of key industries in WA through the licensing of gas, electricity, rail and water industries.

Comments attributed to Premier and Treasurer Mark McGowan:

“I would like to congratulate Stephen Edwell on his appointment as the Chair of the Economic Regulation Authority.

“Mr Edwell has experience serving on many boards and committees in the utilities industries which will benefit the ERA in its work to ensure the delivery of our essential services is in the long-term interests of Western Australians.

“I thank Nicola Cusworth, the outgoing Chair of the ERA, for her contributions to supporting a fair, competitive and efficient environment for Western Australian consumers and businesses and wish her well in future endeavours.”