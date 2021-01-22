Net zero America can be achieved by 2050, if not sooner, says study

No one doubts that it can be done, the question is how soon and at what cost?

Released in mid-Nov 2020 just in time to answer these questions, Net-Zero America: Potential Pathways, Infrastructure, and Impacts, a massive study by the Princeton University notes that “A growing number of pledges are being made by major corporations, municipalities, states, and national governments to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 or sooner,” adding, “This study provides granular guidance on what getting to net-zero really requires and on actions needed to translate these pledges into tangible progress.”