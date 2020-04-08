Monash University expert Scott Ferraro appointed to EEC Board

PRESS RELEASE

The Energy Efficiency Council is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Ferraroto the Training and Professional Development Expert position on the Council’s Board.

Scott is currently Program Director of the Net Zero Initiative at Monash University, and was previously Head of Implementation at ClimateWorks Australia.

With an engineering background, he is a leader in net-zero emissions strategy, and brings with him a deep understanding of the opportunities for carbon reduction across energy, transport, industry and building sectors.

Scott said “I’m excited to be joining the EEC Board and helping make the demand side a key contributor in the transition to net zero emissions. Given the turbulent times, I see the EEC’s role as a key enabler and trusted voice for the demand side sector as more critical now than ever.”

Council President Professor Tony Arnel congratulated Scott on his appointment.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Scott to the Council’s Board as Training and Professional Development Expert. Scott will have oversight of the delivery of the Council’s new training strategy and coordinating between EEC members, tertiary institutions and the VET sector.”

“Scott’s appointment completes the Board of the Energy Efficiency Council. I am delighted with the calibre of all our Board members, and look forward to working with them, the Council team and our members and partners to deliver an affordable, reliable and sustainable energy system for Australia.”