Mercedes signs deal to have its EV batteries used in stand alone storage

Swedish energy storage company BatteryLoop has signed a supply agreement with automaker Mercedes-Benz to use new and second hand batteries as stand alone storage systems.

The battery provided by Mercedes-Benz Energy will be used in BatteryLoop’s patented BLESS (BatteryLoop Energy Storage System) product range, the company’s scalable and circular battery energy storage system built on EV lithium-ion batteries.

Currently, BatteryLoop’s BLESS II provides between 400 and 500kWh and is designed to fit in one parking lot, while the BLESS X is a tailor-made solution delivering between 150kWh and 1,000kWh depending on the customer’s needs.

BatteryLoop hopes that the high volume of supply from Mercedes-Benz Energy could enable the company to begin rolling out 40MWh worth of batteries over the next 18 months, starting with the delivery of a 3MW/2MWh system to an unnamed Swedish storage project.

“The market for large energy storage systems is increasing with the change to renewable energy production,” said Rasmus Bergström, the CEO BatteryLoop. “Meeting this business opportunity, together with Mercedes-Benz Energy, is very encouraging.

“With second-use batteries and a power-optimizing system we can also, based on the Swedish environmental research institute lifecycle analysis, save 1 000-ton CO2 emissions per 3-megawatt energy storage system from the production and at the same time generate the same benefits for the grid.

“Additionally, we see that these systems can generate a 7-10 million SEK net income per year for the customer.”