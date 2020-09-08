Massive Aussie green hydrogen project moves step closer

Phase one work for the $300 million Arrowsmith Hydrogen Project will be carried out by global energy consultancy Xodus Group, which was selected this week by the project’s developer Infinite Blue Energy.

Perth-based green hydrogen firm Infinite Blue Energy secured investment for the Arrowsmith Hydrogen Project earlier this year, and this week announced that Xodus Group would carry out initial phase one work on the project.

The Arrowsmith Hydrogen Project is set to be located 320 kilometres north of Perth in Western Australia and is projected to produce 25 tonnes of green hydrogen each day, thanks in part to 85MW of onsite solar power and 75MW of supplementary wind energy.

Xodus’ Perth-based team will deliver a preliminary environmental impact assessment (EIA) and environmental impact identification (ENVID) as well as ad hoc environmental support, including stakeholder consultation. Xodus will also offer geographic information system (GIS) support and manage permits and the flora and fauna surveys for the proposed site, to be undertaken by a third party.

“IBE Group is at the forefront of green energy in Australia and having worked with the senior team on previous projects, we are excited to be supporting them again with our energy experience and expertise,” said Naomi Kerp, Principal Environmental Consultant at Xodus. “Projects like this can help establish Australia as a global leader in the production and supply of zero-emissions hydrogen fuel so it’s fantastic for us to be part of it from the very beginning.”

First production from the Arrowsmith Hydrogen Project is expected for the final quarter of 2022 and Infinite Blue Energy hopes the project will help establish Australia as a global leader in the production and supply of green hydrogen.

Green hydrogen – which is simply hydrogen created using electrolysis powered by renewable electricity – is riding a wave of interest and popularity, especially in Australia.

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) received 36 expressions of interest to develop green hydrogen projects totalling almost 500MW in response to a $70million funding round launched in April. Combined, the shortlisted projects were requesting over $200 million in grant support to undertake projects worth more than $500 million.

It is currently expected that the funding will be allocated by the end of 2020 to a final group of two or three projects.

“The Government is committed to building a world-class hydrogen industry and this ARENA funding round is central to that,” said federal energy and emissions reduction minister Angus Taylor in July. “This strong interest from industry reinforces Australia’s untapped potential in hydrogen and today’s announcement moves us closer to realising that potential.”

“This round, along with the Clean Energy Finance Corporation’s (CEFC) $300 million Advancing Hydrogen Fund, will be key to bringing down the production costs of hydrogen and making the technology commercial,” Taylor added.

“The ARENA funding round generated significant interest right across Australia, in every state and territory,” said Naomi Kerp. “We’re seeing records of renewable generation broken on a regular occurrence and highlights the changing supply mix throughout the energy market as the country goes through a fairly rapid energy transition.”