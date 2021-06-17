JinkoSolar recognised as “Overall High Achiever” in RETC’s 2021 PVMI report

Press Release

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2021 — JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the “Company” or “JinkoSolar”) (NYSE:JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has been recognized as an “Overall High Achiever” in Renewable Energy Testing Center’s (“RETC”) 2021 PV Module Index Report for the second consecutive year. JinkoSolar is one of only 5 module manufacturers to receive this status in 2021.

RETC’s PVMI Report compiles and ranks its independent test data, identifying the industry’s leading PV module manufacturers and technologies. The report also highlights industry trends and features a section on “Evaluating Large-Format Modules” (LFM).

The list of LFM benefits include a significant increase in power, lower production costs at a manufacturing level, lower in-field labor costs, and potential BOS savings. Additionally, the report advises that not all large format modules are created equal, with some modules having the same glass thickness as its predecessors.

RETC’s hail durability test indicates that modules with thicker front-side glass are more resilient to large-diameter hail stones. JinkoSolar’s modules are manufactured with 3.2mm front side glass, and is proven to withstand 55mm hailstones at 34m/s according to RETC’s test data.

“We are proud to receive this recognition again,” said Nigel Cockroft, General Manager of JinkoSolar. “Our rigorous in-house quality control standards and validation from third-party labs like RETC gives our customers around the globe confidence that they are receiving high performing, reliable modules.”

“Congratulations to JinkoSolar for once again becoming an RETC ‘Overall High Achiever’. We appreciate their continued partnership, and are proud to support JinkoSolar by providing key metrics highlighting their module quality, performance and durability.

Our testing data has confirmed that JinkoSolar’s PV modules are great at withstanding extreme weather conditions such as hail,” said Cherif Kedir, President and CEO of RETC.