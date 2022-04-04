Japanese renewable investor lands financing deal for small Victoria solar farm

Japanese based renewable energy developer Bison Energy says it has reached financial close for a small 5MW (ac) solar farm in Victoria after landing a deal with a local superannuation fund.

The Cosgrove solar farm, near Shepperton, is one of nine small solar projects being developed by Bison Energy, and recently gained planning approval from the Victorian Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP).

Planned to be built in the small northern town of Cosgrove, 20-kilometres east of Shepparton, the 17-hectares (below) for the solar farm have been leased from the current landowner/farmer for 30 years.

The Cosgrove Solar Farm is part of a growing portfolio of around 50MW worth of small scale solar farms owned by Bison Energy Group in Victoria and New South Wales, all of which are in various stages of development.

In addition to its Australian assets, Bison Energy Group also boasts a portfolio which stretches across Europe and Easter Asia.