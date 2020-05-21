Is Scott Morrison about to get fully charged on electric vehicles?

Remember this?

“Bill Shorten wants to end the weekend when it comes to his policy on electric vehicles where you’ve got Australians who love being out there in their four-wheel drives.”

That was Australia’s prime minister, Scott Morrison, in full flow in the midst of last year’s election campaign, just moments after he said this:

“What about all these charging stations, how much is that going to cost? I mean if you have an electric car and you live in an apartment, are you going to run the extension cord down from your fourth floor window?”

The nation’s idiotometer shot to capacity on that day and stayed there for most of the campaign, as ministers Michaelia Cash and Angus Taylor weighed in with claims that Labor wanted to steal tradies’ utes, and that it would take days and days to charge an EV with solar.

From a techno-phobe government whose leaders liked to compare big batteries with big bananas and the Kardashians, it wasn’t very surprising, even if it left listeners with a feeling of deep despair. But perhaps now the Morrison government is getting ready to come full circle on EVs. And maybe even other technologies invented in the 21st century,

The discussion paper for the technology roadmap released on Thursday by energy and emissions reduction minister Taylor notes two things that the Morrison government in election mode would never admit – embracing electric vehicles can cut emissions and lower costs.