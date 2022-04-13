Infinite Blue signs deal with indigenous energy group for solar hydrogen plant

Perth-based renewable energy company Infinite Blue Energy has signed an agreement with Aboriginal-owned business Boya Energy to build and develop a planned 10MW green hydrogen plant in Northam, Western Australia.

The announcement follows Infinite Blue Energy’s acquisition of the 11MW Northam solar farm late last month – a project jointly owned by Indigenous Business Australia and Bookitja, a part of Noongar Property Holdings .

Infinite has now signed an agreement with Boya Energy to jointly build and develop the 10MW MEG HP1 green hydrogen plant, which will be capable of producing up to four tonnes of green hydrogen per day.

Hydrogen produced at the site will be used in part by Western Australian waste management companies for use in back-to-base refuse collection vehicles along with a fleet of vehicles local to the MEG H1.

The agreement will see Boya, an Indigenous company specialising in industrial renewable energy, take up to a 10% stake in the plant.

“Boya are an established business focused on providing a range of renewable energy solutions for business,” said Stephen Gauld, Infinite’s CEO.

“The partnership highlights IBE’s commitment not just to fight climate change, but also to see Indigenous people and businesses benefit from green energy production on Traditional Country.”

Boya founder Gerry Matera said that participating in the MEG HP1 project aligns strongly with the values and vision of Boya Energy.

“We are committed to fast tracking the energy transition, creating opportunities for Aboriginal people and businesses while preserving country,” said Matera. “Production of green hydrogen is a key component of that story.”

Front-end engineering and design for the MEG HP1 project is already underway, and a final investment decision is expected to be made later this year, ahead of first production which is expected for the first quarter of 2024.

Infinite Blue Energy is also behind the much larger Arrowsmith Hydrogen Plant, which in its first stage will consist of a combined 65MW of solar and 90MW of wind and will produce up to 25 tonnes of green hydrogen per day.

The Arrowsmith project also won in late 2020 a commitment from WA utility Western Power to undertake initial studies for new transmission network link to the proposed site, 300km north of Perth.