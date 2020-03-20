India’s power plant stocks reach record levels even as electricity demand weakens

The financial year (FY) 2019/20 looks set to end with India having generated about 10-12 terawatt hours (TWh) more electricity than the previous year (+0.8% year-on-year vs 1,379TWh in 2018/19). This is on the back of increased hydro (+22TWh), solar (+10TWh) and (to a lesser degree) nuclear generation (+5TWh). A poor wind season and a lack of new capacity development means wind generation is in line with 2018/19 levels, and gas is down marginally.

These increases have combined to more than offset coal’s 25TWh decline in 2019/20, the largest decline in a decade. The next financial year will start with record amounts of coal stockpiled at India’s power plants and considerable uncertainty as to how much is really needed in light of weak coal power generation.

This burgeoning stockpile also gives a clear perspective on Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi’s sensible call on 16 March 2020 to cut back on thermal coal imports at a time of rising domestic production and weak demand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s renewed focus on local jobs and investment, reflecting the “Make in India” strategy, combines with clear energy security needs: India must sustainably reduce its excessive reliance on fossil fuel imports in favour of increasing its reliance on domestic coal, hydro, wind and solar resources.

Weaning India off thermal coal imports could save the country upwards of US$2bn annually – a taste of the opportunities the technology-led energy transition is bringing the country. Further, a progressive increase in the electrification of transportation could save India ten to fifty times this amount every year by next decade if it is done comprehensively.

Coal-fired power as a balance to variable renewable energy

As India accelerates deployment of low cost but variable renewable energy generation, grid balancing and stability will come to the fore as key constraining factors, particularly into evening peaks as daily solar generation tails off just as the workforce returns home.

It is important for India to invest ‘ahead of the need’ in flexible, on-demand power generation, with the answer likely to rest in a combination of greater national grid connectivity; hydro, including pumped hydro storage; batteries; peaking gas; and demand response management, where consumers are offered an incentive to cut use during extreme circumstances.

Given India’s significant historic investment in now 205 GW of coal-fired power capacity, the much lower than planned utilisation rate (averaging just 56%) of these plants creates both a financial problem, but also an opportunity for the country. India needs to make its coal power fleet more flexible to help balance the rising share of intermittent renewable energy.

Gujarat recently completed a trial whereby the state operated its coal-fired power plants at average capacity utilisation rates of 40% so as to provide peaking power to balance ever higher variable renewable energy. There are however economic implications of adopting such a model nationally – using coal plants running at half the design rate – as it makes energy materially more expensive per unit of electricity produced.

Likewise, SECI this month launched a 5GW tender for a hybrid wind-solar-hydro-thermal generation package supported by a 25-year power purchase agreement. Renewables must constitute at least 51% of total generation (ensuring low cost and low emissions), but the delivery must be firm for 80% of the time each year, meaning this tender provides a financial incentive for much needed balancing capacity.

When combined with higher ramp rates than currently declared by power stations, investigated in CEA and POSOCO reports in 2019, the ability of some plants to operate at lower capacities emphasises the potential for coal generation to make a larger contribution to peaking power, and the importance of developing a pricing structure to incentivise the delivery of more valuable peaking power.

Conclusion

Technology is disrupting global energy markets. For many countries this is problematic.

For India, this brings a suite of opportunities including reduced water scarcity pressures; reduced reliance on inflationary fossil fuel imports; improved energy security; reduced air pollution; and a lower cost total energy system. Decarbonisation is an added bonus to showcase India as a global leader, doing its unfair share of the Paris Agreement workload.

2019/20 has delivered a landmark 25TWh reduction in coal-fired power generation in India, highlighting the speed of the energy transition. The slowdown in electricity generation growth to just 10-12TWh, up 0.8% year-on-year in 2019/20 has highlighted the risks, and the opportunities.

India’s increasing domestic coal production likewise provides the opportunity for India to permanently reduce reliance on expensive coal imports. And the coal industry can potentially also play a key positive balancing role in facilitating India’s increased peaking power needs whilst reducing the overall cost.