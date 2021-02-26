Hyundai Australia to recall Kona and Ioniq electric cars and replace batteries

Hyundai Australia has confirmed it will recall electric Kona and Ioniq cars sold in Australia and replace their battery packs and battery management systems, part of a global recall triggered by fears of a potential fire risk.

The recall will affect most of the 1001 Kona electric cars sold in Australia since their launch two years ago, and many of the 755 fully electric Ioniq cars sold in Australia (but not the hybrid or the plug in hybrid versions). It is part of a global recall of 82,000 electric vehicles.

News of the global recall first emerged over the weekend, and was confirmed by Hyundai Motors to South Korea media on Wednesday.

“Hyundai Motor Company Australia is aware of the recent Kona EV recall announced in Korea and will be taking a similar action in Australia,” said a company statement issued in Australia on Thursday.

“We have informed the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications (DIRD) about the recall and will communicate the details to affected customers shortly.”

According to the Korea Herald, Hyundai will begin the replacement of the battery management system (BMS) in 75,680 Kona EVs, 5,716 IONIQ EV and 305 Elec City buses from March 29 in the domestic market and from April in overseas markets.

