H2X names Bundaberg as first site for $300m green hydrogen fuel hub

Bundaberg has been named as the first location for a $300 million hydrogen production facility, one of several that will be dotted along the east coast of Australia under a bold plan led by Australian hydrogen vehicle startup H2X.

The plan was announced on Wednesday by H2X, which announced in June its plan to restart the Australian car making industry, and will see clean hydrogen manufactured at a string of locations on the eastern seaboard for the fuel cell vehicle and industrial markets.

The plan has been inked between the Port Kembla-based startup, large-scale battery and hydrogen company Elvin Renewables and solar project firm Denzo to form Green Hydrogen Australia Group (GHAG), to produce 6,000 tonnes of clean hydrogen at the facility a year.

In Bundaberg, the plan is for an 80MW electrolyer sourcing renewable energy power, with the electrolysers provided through another partnership with US company Plug Power. The project will be split into two 40MW stages.

Sam Blackadder, MD for Elvin, said in a statement that the deal is “ground breaking” for the creation of a clean hydrogen industry in Australia.

