Gunnedah solar farm registered in NSW, begins sending power to the grid

The 110MW Gunnedah solar farm in New South Wales has become the latest to join the grid, after securing its registration late last month.

The first injections of electricity from the facility west of Tamworth can be seen in the graph below. The facility was built by PCL for Canadian Solar, using the solar manufacturer’s bifacial panels and single axis trackers.

There are already 22 solar farms operating in NSW, with another 10 under construction. Dozens more are jostling to compete in a series of state-run auctions for the four new renewable energy zones that will be built to ensure enough capacity and storage is built to replace the state’s ageing coal generators.

It will likely be up to six months before the Gunnedah solar farm works through various “hold points” and is allowed to reach full production.