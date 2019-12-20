Growatt becomes the NO.1 solar rooftop inverter supplier in India

PRESS RELEASE

Growatt has become the NO.1 solar rooftop inverter supplier in India according to the latest report released by BRIDGE TO INDIA. India added a record 1,853 MW rooftop solar capacity in the twelve-month period ending Sep-2019, and such capacity addition was 17% higher than the same period last year. Growatt takes 18.35% market share of PV inverter during the period and is ranked NO.1 among the inverter suppliers according to the report.

Localization Strategy

Growatt entered the Indian solar market around eight years ago and has established service center and warehouse in Hyderabad. Growatt pursues a strategy of localization and has hired local Indian sales representatives and now has more than 20 Indian service engineers in 8 major cities to provide on-site services across India. “Growatt’s advanced PV technologies and product reliability are very well recognized by clients and end-users around the world. Over the past years our growth momentum has been very strong in India,” said Rucas Wang, Growatt regional director.

Strong Foundation

Rucas Wang attributed the achievement to the company’s strong foundation built upon its product reliability and professional service. “We provide advanced and reliable products and we have a big Indian team that provides superb services for our clients and end-users. On top of that, we have a lot of product innovations, a lot of training workshops and a lot of advertisements. That’s why we stay ahead of the solar rooftop competitors in India,” said Wang.