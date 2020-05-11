GoodWe ranked as global No. 1 hybrid inverter suppliers by Wood Mackenzie

PRESS RELEASE

GoodWe reached No.1 rank among hybrid inverter suppliers on a global scale and now stands proudly at the very top of this exclusive list with more than 15% global market share. The figures have been confirmed by none other than Wood Mackenzie in their report titled Global PV Inverter Market Shares Full-Year 2019.

This extraordinary achievement gives us enormous pride and it is a pleasure to share this huge milestone with our customers. It is because of great R&D capabilities, enhanced by more than 200 solar researchers, that GoodWe has attained this position of leadership in the complex and expanding energy storage segment.

As early as 2014, GoodWe began to enter the field of solar energy storage. After years of continuous research and strategic deployment, GoodWe now boasts the industry’s most comprehensive storage portfolio from 3kW to 100kW, covering single-phase and three-phase, high voltage and low voltage, DC-coupled and AC-coupled retrofit solutions.

At present GoodWe’s hybrid inverter portfolio consists of Series ES, EM, ET, EH, BT, BH, SBP, ETC, BTC, SEA, for different application scenarios and offer massive potential in the storage sector. Thanks to these advanced, outstanding products, GoodWe has signed strategic cooperation agreements with leading global distributors.

GoodWe holds large market share in energy storage especially in Europe, South Africa and Australia. In markets where electricity prices are high such as Italy, Germany and Australia, an increasing number of residents have shown a preference for hybrid inverters due to FIT and high electricity bills, with the intention to maximize self-consumption. GoodWe’s backup function ensures steady 24-hour power supply in extreme weather conditions. While in countries where grids are unreliable or in poor condition, hybrid systems provide the best alternative for self-sufficiency. The market is hungry for storage and GoodWe has the ingredients.

GoodWe has now won the TÜV Rheinland’s “All Quality Matters” award for four consecutive years since 2015. It is worth mentioning that the award-winning products range from the single-phase ES series in 2015, the SBP series in 2017 to the three-phase ET series in 2018, which proves GoodWe’s comprehensive and excellent ability in the Storage segment. All GoodWe storage products are equipped with a unique UPS function (Uninterruptible Power Supply). Compared to existing EPS functions (Emergency Power Supply) on the market, UPS is much better suited to inductive loads such as air conditioners or refrigerators with an automatic switchover time of less than 10 milliseconds, which guarantees 24/7 non- stop power supply.

Commenting on this incredible achievement, CEO Daniel Huang stated: “being the No. 1 Hybrid Inverter Supplier on the planet is a recognition that motivates GoodWe to keep improving. GoodWe has always seen delivering high-quality inverters as its most important competitive advantage and its main contribution to the ongoing energy transformation. We would like to express our appreciation to our customers and partners for their continuous support and for sharing all the valuable feedback that has helped us deliver outstanding products.”

GoodWe is committed to continue working with leading global partners to enhance energy efficiency and manufacture more cost-effective energy storage systems for consumers worldwide, managing the intermittent nature of solar systems and helping customers reach their goal of energy self-consumption and energy-independence, ultimately bringing sustainability to people’s daily lives.