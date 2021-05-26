Press Release

GoodWe has achieved 1GW of inverter shipment in Australia, a significant milestone for the organisation. GoodWe has had an established presence in the Australian market for close to 10 years and the organisation has slowly built a reputation as a manufacturer of reliable and cost-effective inverters.

Dean Williamson, Country Manager of GoodWe mentioned that it was a team effort to get to this point. He said, “without the support of our partners, specifically our distributors and installers, we would not have been able to achieve this remarkable milestone. Many of our customers have been with us since our early days and have witnessed our evolution to the company we are today.

We would like to use this opportunity to express our gratitude and thank them for their support”. He attributed GoodWe’s success in Australia to four main business strategy pillars, affordable pricing, robust after-sales support, continuous innovation and lastly, a clear distribution strategy.

Anson Zhang, CEO of One Stop Warehouse, one of GoodWe’s key distribution partners, congratulated the organisation on the remarkable achievement and added, ‘over the last few years, we have worked collaboratively with GoodWe and through this partnership, GoodWe has become one of the most reliable inverter manufacturers in the Australian market. We would like to congratulate GoodWe on their remarkable 1GW achievement and we look forward to growing this number to 2GW together’.

To celebrate this achievement, GoodWe has decided to stick to their commitment of making 2021 a year of giving back. GoodWe is inviting installers to nominate a frontline healthcare worker and the organisation will send 100 care packages to 100 different nominated individuals.