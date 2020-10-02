Global EV sales: Tesla Model 3 outsells next five most popular electric cars combined

The Driven

Tesla has sold more Model 3 electric sedans worldwide in 2020 than the next five most popular all-electric cars combined.

From January until the end of August, Tesla delivered just shy of 200,000 Model 3s to customers worldwide, cementing again its leading role in the transition to electric mobility.

Adding the almost 30,000 Model Ys delivered up to end August, plus circa 28,000 Model S and Model X sales and Tesla has reached 253,435 sales globally, according to Jose Pontes of EV Sales. This compares to Renault’s 52,835 Zoe sales, or the 30,000 or so Hyundai Kona Electrics and Nissan Leafs sold.

The numbers compiled by José Pontes of EV Sales indicate the recovery of the EV market is continuing amid the Covid-19 pandemic, even if overall sales of new cars are still subdued in most countries.

For Tesla, which gained number one and number three spot in the August ladder for its Model 3 and Model Y, the figures are encouraging, but it will be a stretch to achieve the 500,000 EV sales “comfortably” promised by Musk at Tesla’s earnings call in January.