Global EV sales: Tesla Model 3 outsells next five most popular electric cars combined

Tesla has sold more Model 3 electric sedans worldwide in 2020 than the next five most popular all-electric cars combined.

Model 3 at Diamond Tree, WA. Image credit: JPTesla
The Driven

From January until the end of August, Tesla delivered just shy of 200,000 Model 3s to customers worldwide, cementing again its leading role in the transition to electric mobility.

Adding the almost 30,000 Model Ys delivered up to end August, plus circa 28,000 Model S and Model X sales and Tesla has reached 253,435 sales globally, according to Jose Pontes of EV Sales. This compares to Renault’s 52,835 Zoe sales, or the 30,000 or so Hyundai Kona Electrics and Nissan Leafs sold.

global top 20 EV models aug 2020
Ranking of sales year to date. Source: EV Sales Blogspot

The numbers compiled by José Pontes of EV Sales indicate the recovery of the EV market is continuing amid the Covid-19 pandemic, even if overall sales of new cars are still subdued in most countries.

For Tesla, which gained number one and number three spot in the August ladder for its Model 3 and Model Y, the figures are encouraging, but it will be a stretch to achieve the 500,000 EV sales “comfortably” promised by Musk at Tesla’s earnings call in January.

To read the full version of this story, please go to our EV-focussed sister site, The Driven and click here…

Bridie Schmidt is lead reporter for The Driven, sister site of Renew Economy. She specialises in writing about new technology, and has a keen interest in the role that zero emissions transport has to play in sustainability.

