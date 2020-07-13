Get ready for a virus-driven change in energy use

As the response to Covid-19 becomes the ‘new normal’, lots of people are predicting what will happen beyond the immediate crisis. The obvious answer is ‘it depends’.

It depends on how governments, business and households react. The reality is there will be powerful competing forces.

Big industry, led by the resources and fossil fuel industries, will focus on manipulating the federal government.

State governments will be focused on ‘keeping the lights on’ and managing the number of deaths, as the national government will be keen to blame states for any shortcomings in their responses.

But households, small businesses and disruptive businesses will make their own decisions. Many subtle factors will influence them.

How will they integrate the experiences of massive bushfires, slow wages growth, Covid-19, their employers’ behaviour, their concerns about their kids’ futures and coping in the short term as some employers bend over backwards to help their staff while others take the opportunity to exploit them?

The economy will not bounce back to how it was. Some businesses will not recover from the setbacks, while others will capture new opportunities, and some will exploit the situation. Many people’s conception of their future will be changed.

I can’t predict the future, but here are some possibilities.

Transport may be transformed. Many people and businesses are discovering that they don’t need to travel as much as they used to. Virtual work, meetings and socialising can work surprisingly well.

Bike sales have boomed. The emergence of micro- mobility options including e-bikes and e-scooters will mean many households can sell their second car and save a lot of money.

Lightweight, foldable personal e-scooters could allow people to better integrate personal and public transport, because they can take them on buses and trams, as well as trains.

Governments may grab this opportunity to restructure taxation of vehicles from excise on petrol and large fixed registration/insurance charges to road use and congestion pricing, to maintain revenue as people shift to electric vehicles.

‘Virtual’ travel will also offer opportunities to save time and reduce dependence on owning and using so many cars.