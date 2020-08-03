Genex plans big battery in Queensland, seals equity deal with J-Power

Listed renewable energy developer Genex Power has announced plans to build the first big battery in Queensland, a 50MW facility with 1.5 hours of storage that will it build in addition to the Kidston pumped hydro project in the north of the state.

The 50MW/75MWh Como battery storage project will be built near Rockhamption in central Queensland, with a view to entering the market for energy arbitrage and frequency and other grid services by the end of 2021.

The big battery proposal was unveiled in a presentation to investors by Genex, along with news that it has reaffirmed a $25 million equity commitment by Japanese energy giant J-Power that will help Genex move forward with its Kidston pumped hydro project, that will provide 250MW of capacity and eight hours of storage.

The J-Power deal is important for Genex as it had to be renegotiated following delays to the Kidston project caused by the need to re-do an off-take contract with Energy Australia, and extend the deadline for a $610 million debt financing deal with the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility and a network financing deal with the Queensland state government.

The Como battery is being touted by Genex as the first big battery in Queensland, although it will probably not be built before the bigger 100MW/150MWh Wandoan battery already announced by AGL, which will be sited next to a large solar project in the south of the state and is due for completion also in 2021.

The Genex presentation says there are currently no large scale grid-scale batteries in Queensland (well, actually there are two small ones at Lakeland and the yet to be commissioned Kennedy in the far north), and they will be able to provide frequency regulation, reduce renewable energy curtailment and support rapid and flexible ramping, along with “black start” services.