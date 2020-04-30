Fund to help develop clean energy projects in Western Australia

Press Release

The McGowan Government has established a $9 million Clean Energy Future Fund

Allocation of funds to clean energy projects will commence from September, 2020

Around $2 million is available for project milestones to be delivered in 2020-21 with up to a further $3 million per year in 2021-22 and 2022-23

The McGowan Government has opened applications for the first round of funding as part of its Clean Energy Future Fund.

The Fund, administered by the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation with support from Energy Policy WA, has been established to support the development of innovative clean energy projects.

Clean energy projects will be eligible for funding of between $250,000 and $2 million per project, with the State Government funding up to 25 per cent of eligible project costs.

Projects will be evaluated on their capacity to reduce emissions reductions, potential for wider adoption, project innovation and financial viability.

Funding for eligible clean energy projects at significant facilities required to report under the National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting scheme, and located in regional and remote areas will be given priority in the first round.

Applications will be assessed by an executive group, with recommendations made to the Environment Minister and Energy Minister for their joint decision.

In addition to initial State Government seed funding, royalties from future unconventional onshore oil and gas projects in Western Australia will be directed to the fund.

Applications close July 13, 7am AWST. To apply or for more information go to https://www.dwer.wa.gov.au/ceff