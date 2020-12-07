Evie Networks cuts time-based EV charging, calls for energy tariff reform

The Driven

Ultra-fast charging network provider Evie Networks has dropped time-based charging for use of its 50kW and 350kW chargers, but is calling for energy tariff reform to ensure Australians can enjoy competitive EV charging rates.

The update in pricing structure comes as the network opened its third ultra-rapid charging station in collaboration with oil giant Ampol, ending 11 months of time-based charging that was first introduced in January.

Evie Networks also has its own planned 350kW ultra-fast network that it says will compliment other existing networks and which also focuses on creating “clusters” of ultra-fast chargers on city outskirts so that EV drivers can top up before leaving town, and for outer urban residents.

In addition, it is opening a series of 50kW chargers at locations such as the recently opened Caddens Corner site near Penrith in Sydney.

The new charging structure is split into fast charging (up to 50kW) and ultra-rapid charging (up to 350kW), with Evie Networks now charging 40 cents per kilowatt hour for the former and 60 cents per kilowatt hour for the latter.

When Evie first introduced time-based charging, concerns were raised that it would unfairly end up costing owners of electric vehicles that can’t charge as fast more, which are typically at the lower end of the market.

