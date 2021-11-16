Energy Transformed Podcast: How close is the green hydrogen economy?

In the 2nd of our Energy Transformed podcast series we look at the role hydrogen will play in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and what we’ve learnt from early-stage hydrogen projects.

Australia’s role in meeting the demand for hydrogen will be critical. Kate Vidgen, Global Head of Industrial Transition and Clean Fuels at Macquarie Capital, Rob Grant, Director of Energy for Fortesque Metals Groups, and Kate Phillips, Energy Partner at Ashurst, discuss the challenges and opportunities for hydrogen.