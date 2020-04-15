Energy Insiders Podcast: Why WA could take lead in renewable energy transition

WA energy minister Bill Johnston joins the Energy Insiders podcast to explain his state’s transition plans, and the work that went behind the newly released Distributed Energy Roadmap.

That document make 36 recommendations, including an immediate push for 10 new community-scale batteries, and an upgrade to rooftop solar inverter settings. It will be followed by their own integration plan and a review of the market rules, which will review their capacity markets.

It’s all happening at a speed which those in the eastern states can only imagine. “We can make our own rules,”Johnston says, noting the lack of a layered regulatory blockage – and the state seems set to lead the way in adoption of distributed energy, stand alone power systems, and exploiting the huge resources in wind and solar.

You can find previous editions of the Energy Insiders Podcast here, or on your favourite podcast platform.