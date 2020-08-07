Energy Insiders Podcast: Why WA and miners can lead transition to wind and solar

W.A. energy minister Bill Johnston and a panel of experts join the Energy Insiders podcast to discuss the conversion of miners to wind and solar, and plans for the state’s main grid.

Joining ITK’s David Leitch in a special episode recorded as part of the online Energy and Mines conference are Gold Fields’ Stuart Mathews and Jemma Green from Power Ledger. Look out for some interesting comments on how far the miners can go with wind and solar, and how the state is dealing with its soaring uptake of rooftop solar, and re-defining the market rules.

You can find previous editions of the Energy Insiders Podcast here, or on your favourite podcast platform.