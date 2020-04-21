Energy Insiders Podcast: Why green hydrogen beats coal hydrogen

BloombergNEF’s Kobad Bhavnagri joins the Energy Insiders podcast to discuss his in-deptch report on the hydrogen economy, and in particular the opportunities for Australia.

Two key themes emerge from the Hydrogen Economy Outlook – that the economics of exporting hydrogen as a fuel are not so flash, and Australia will have to look at further “added value” such as green metals and manufacturing. And the economics, and the emissions, are likely to favour green hydrogen – using wind and solar – rather than hydrogen generated from coal plants with carbon capture.

You can find previous editions of the Energy Insiders Podcast here, or on your favourite podcast platform.