Energy Insiders Podcast: The clean energy transition, and how to connect it

AEMO’s chief engineer Alex Wonhas joins the Energy Insiders podcast to discuss the new Integrated System Plan, the 20-year blueprint to manage the switch to a renewables dominated grid, and a share of between 70 and 94 per cent renewables by 2040.

The ISP makes clear that wind and solar and storage offer the cheapest and most reliable options to replace the country’s ageing coal fleet. But while the ISP addresses longer term issues, AEMO is also wrestling with short term problems causing delays and commissioning problems to dozens of new wind and solar projects.

