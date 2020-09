Tesla’s Battery Day delivered anticipated cost cuts, but the agency to act is highlighted by both Elon Musk and our guest, Zeke Hausfather – the director of climate and energy – from The Breakthrough Institute.

We also ponder the Coalition’s technology roadmap, and wonder why anyone would want to invest a dollar in carbon capture and storage if there isn’t a carbon price.

