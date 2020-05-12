Energy Insiders Podcast: How to integrate 75 per cent wind and solar into Australia’s main grid

Alex Wonhas, the he’d of systems engineering at the Australian Energy Market Operator, joins the Energy Insiders podcast to discuss the new Renewables Integration Study and how AEMO proposes to integrate a world-leading penetration of up to 75 per cent wind and solar into Australia’s main grid.

AEMO has made clear that market and regulatory changes are required, but the technology is not the issue. Dealing with rooftop solar is a clear issue, and the ability to send the right signals for dispatchable power to be available when needed.

Plus: What we learned when four state and territory energy ministers got together on a Zoom conference call: Answer. They are way ahead of the federal government.

